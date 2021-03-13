Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sun care experienced strengthening demand in 2019, driven by mass sun protection. However, sun care’s greater potential in Malaysia has increasingly come under pressure from cross-category skin care and colour cosmetics which offer multiple purposes including SPF such as Vaseline Healthy White Sun+Pollution Protection body lotion and Guardian CC Cream SPF50, which allow consumers to save money, particularly if they are looking for sun protection for daily activities rather than specifically visi…
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Sun care continues to develop in terms of specific properties to address competition from skin care and colour cosmetics which incorporate SPF
Players continue to explore more innovative application formats
Further consolidation within sun care in 2019 as players intensify competition through innovative new launches
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sun care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience
Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands
Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products
