Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sun care experienced strengthening demand in 2019, driven by mass sun protection. However, sun care’s greater potential in Malaysia has increasingly come under pressure from cross-category skin care and colour cosmetics which offer multiple purposes including SPF such as Vaseline Healthy White Sun+Pollution Protection body lotion and Guardian CC Cream SPF50, which allow consumers to save money, particularly if they are looking for sun protection for daily activities rather than specifically visi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367789-sun-care-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-content-creation-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spritzer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sun care continues to develop in terms of specific properties to address competition from skin care and colour cosmetics which incorporate SPF

Players continue to explore more innovative application formats

Further consolidation within sun care in 2019 as players intensify competition through innovative new launches

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sun care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105