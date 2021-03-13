Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2019 saw continued high per capita demand for sun care products in South Korea, as consumers dislike sun exposure, and a pale complexion is valued. Per capita spending on sun care products in South Korea remained significantly higher compared with peer countries, and even higher than in countries near the equator, such as Singapore.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367790-sun-care-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carotenoidsmarket-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chelants-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

South Korean cultural preference for a pale complexion underpins high demand for sun care products

“Clean” products gain traction due to environmental concerns

Winter sun care use in South Korea stimulates product launches

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sun care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Global trends gaining traction in 2019, increased regulatory requirements implemented

Players seek to attract customers with innovative new products in 2019

COVID-19 may prove beneficial if manufacturers can adapt to changing consumer requirements and concerns

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105