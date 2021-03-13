All news

Global Sustainable Protein: Euromonitor Environmental Impact Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

High protein, sustainable living and animal-free trends are occurring simultaneously. From plant- to animal-based, this briefing examines the sustainability of the most popular proteins consumed, their impact on the environment and possibilities for change.

Euromonitor International’s Sustainable Protein: Euromonitor Environmental Impact Score: Part 1 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Nutrition market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

 

Product coverage: Alcoholic Drinks, Fresh Food, Packaged Food, Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sustainable Protein: Euromonitor Environmental Impact Score: Part 1
Euromonitor International
July 2017
Introduction
Euromonitor Environmental Impact Score
Sources of Protein
Future Prospects for Protein
Conclusion
Methodology

…..continued

 

 

