Global Swedish Match AB Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As Swedish Match’s core business in Sweden is the manufacture and sale of Swedish-style snus, the company will continue to envision “a world without cigarettes” and offer its Swedish-style snus products as an alternative to them. The company will seek to further develop its product portfolio in both the premium and economy segments, having been a latecomer to the latter, resulting in its share falling over the review period. Swedish Match will also focus on promoting its products in foreign mark…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Swedish Match AB: Key Facts
Summary 2 Swedish Match AB: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Swedish Match AB: Production Statistics 2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Swedish Match AB: Competitive Position 2016
…..continued

 

 

