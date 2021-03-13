All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

COVID-19’s impact on retail tissue and hygiene in Portugal will be mixed in 2020. Some categories such as sanitary protection and nappies/diapers/pants will see little change due to their essential nature, while other products such as retail tissue will see a spike in sales as consumers stockpile and increase their usage due to being trapped at home. Heightened concerns over hygiene and the spread of COVID-19 are also leading to increased sales of products such as facial tissues, wipes and paper…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Tissue and Hygiene in Portugal
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Strong economy leading to premiumisation in 2019
Competitive landscape a three-way battle between Renova, Procter & Gamble and private label
Economic downturn expected to hit sales, but essential nature of many products should ensure continued growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

