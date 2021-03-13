Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

COVID-19 has had a mixed impact on tissue and hygiene in France, although most categories benefited from stockpiling in early 2020 with consumers concerned about possible shortages. This initially resulted in some retailers having empty shelves as they struggled to keep up with demand, although this has since eased and supply issues are now less of a concern. Retail tissue has been a key beneficiary of the fallout from COVID-19 partly due to stockpiling of toilet paper, but also due to increased…
Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Tissue and Hygiene in France
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Manufacturers see innovation as the key to success in 2019
Essity forges ahead with ongoing investment in new product development
France’s ageing population set to influence sales of tissue and hygiene
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Demographic factors and eco-friendly alternatives hurt sales of sanitary protection in 2019
Category maturity likely to lead to new product development over the forecast period
The leading players continue to launch new and more natural products in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 19 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Fewer children mean less demand in 2019
Report raises concern over the safety of some products
Product safety concerns influence the competitive landscape in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 26 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 30 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 31 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
….continued
