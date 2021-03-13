All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in stronger current value growth for retail tissue, wipes and retail adult incontinence, due to increased hygiene awareness and consumers spending more time at home as a result of social isolation and lockdown measures. Light adult incontinence is also benefiting from widening usage, appealing to younger consumers suffering from COVID-19, and also seeing some demand among key workers keen to visit toilet facilities less frequentl…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019
Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery
COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 2 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 5 Households 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

…continued

