Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The COVID-19 outbreak saw increased demand for tissue and hygiene in the first half of 2020, especially retail tissue, certainly at the start of the pandemic when consumers stockpiled products in anticipation of possible shortages and forced self-isolation. However, consumer behaviour quickly became more rational, and purchases became slightly more regular.

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Increasing purchasing power and demographic structure shape tissue and hygiene sales in 2019

Finnish brand on a mission to shake up tissue and hygiene in 2019

COVID-19 is likely to alter consumer behaviour in the long term

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

