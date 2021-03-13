Global Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Briefing Q3 2019 Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Briefing Q3 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

The third quarter forecast update demonstrates yet another marginal global downgrade to industry projections, indicative of persistent macroeconomic weakness and still shaky consumer sentiment as a result. Long-term untapped potential globally remains significant. However, structural changes that shape consumer demand, coupled with potential risks of recession and global downturn, signal the need to prepare for the headwinds in the short to medium term and assess strategies accordingly.

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Briefing Q3 2019 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Briefing Q3 2019

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

