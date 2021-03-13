All news

Global Toys and Games Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The toys and games industry saw major changes in 2017 as new products such as LOL Surprise helped drive industry growth, while Toys “R” Us announced bankruptcy. Despite 2018 seeing the full effect of Toys “R” Us store closures, the toy industry remains optimistic regarding the future of toy sales, seeing new product development, online distribution, and a variety of new licenses as key to the industry’s sustained growth.

Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Industry: Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Voice of the Industry: Toys and Games
Euromonitor International
May 2018
Sales Forecasts and Channel Shifts
Key Trends Impacting the Industry
Product Launches and Innovations
About Industry Insights

