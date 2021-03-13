Global Vinmonopolet AS in Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Vinmonopolet AS is a retail company wholly owned by the State of Norway. Above all, the company adheres to its social responsibility and it is expected to remain one of the key measures undertaken to control and moderate sales of alcoholic drinks in the off-trade channel in Norway. The company is committed to working towards improving its regional spread and it has plans to open nine new stores in 2017, three of them in municipalities that currently do not have a Vinmonopolet outlet. Furthermore…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803677-vinmonopolet-as-in-alcoholic-drinks-norway

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pot-light-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-government-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Vinmonopolet: Key Facts

Summary 2 Vinmonopolet AS: Operational Indicators

Internet Strategy

Company Background

Chart 1 Vinmonopolet AS: Vinmonopolet in Trondheim

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Vinmonopolet AS: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105