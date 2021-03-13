Global Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

Wellness and sustainability drive the beauty and personal care industry globally and across all channels. Asia Pacific remains a major engine of growth for internet retailing, while Latin America’s direct selling giants expand to other regions through acquisitions and partnerships. Retailers that incorporate product discovery, convenience, and frictionless consumer experiences in beauty will remain successful over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727534-where-consumers-shop-for-beauty-and-personal-care

Euromonitor International’s Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-professional-diagnostics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-data-boom-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Where Consumers Shop for Beauty and Personal Care

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)