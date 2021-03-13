Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Wine sales were falling in 2019 after the duty rate was increased in February of that year, in spite of the beer and spirits duty rates being frozen. This most recent increase in duty on wine has led to the establishment of Wine Drinkers UK, an organisation made up of manufacturers, retailers, trade associations and consumers, that aims to prevent the wine industry from being further taxed in comparison to domestic beer and Scotch whisky, which are local products and therefore not taxed at such…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803066-wine-in-the-united-kingdom
Euromonitor International’s Wine in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyester-geogrid-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-storage-management-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06
Table of Contents
Wine in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Wine declining in volume and value terms as higher duty rate hits sales
Other sparkling wine remains the most dynamic product despite slowing growth rates
Accolade Wines Ltd remains the leading company; Henkell and Freixenet merge
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wine
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Health awareness and craft movements shaping alcoholic drinks in 2019
Hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters continues to grow on the back of their low prices
Gradual recovery expected from 2021 for UK alcoholic drinks market
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Table 32 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/