Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Wine sales were falling in 2019 after the duty rate was increased in February of that year, in spite of the beer and spirits duty rates being frozen. This most recent increase in duty on wine has led to the establishment of Wine Drinkers UK, an organisation made up of manufacturers, retailers, trade associations and consumers, that aims to prevent the wine industry from being further taxed in comparison to domestic beer and Scotch whisky, which are local products and therefore not taxed at such…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803066-wine-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Wine in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyester-geogrid-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-storage-management-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Wine in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Wine declining in volume and value terms as higher duty rate hits sales

Other sparkling wine remains the most dynamic product despite slowing growth rates

Accolade Wines Ltd remains the leading company; Henkell and Freixenet merge

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wine

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Health awareness and craft movements shaping alcoholic drinks in 2019

Hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters continues to grow on the back of their low prices

Gradual recovery expected from 2021 for UK alcoholic drinks market

CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Table 32 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105