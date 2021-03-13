All news

Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The wine culture and awareness of wine continued to develop in 2018. More sophisticated wine preferences among mass consumers were shaped by popular wine fairs and exhibitions, wine and gourmet festivals, and food and drink events. The growing wine culture and awareness thereof encouraged consumers to look for products that featured awards and certificates, while wine festivals are becoming fashionable among young adult Ukrainians and businesspeople. In 2018, the urban wine culture was particula…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803070-wine-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-malt-extracts-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Wine in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Growing Wine Culture Stimulates Total Volume Sales Growth
Changes in Non-grape Wine
Good Prospects for Prosecco
Competitive Landscape
Bayadera Holding Leads Wine
Shift To More Affordable Products Expected
Premiumisation in Wines
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Positive Growth Registered in 2018
Urban and Rural Dwellers Favour Different Alcoholic Drinks
Carlsberg Ukraine Leads Alcoholic Drinks
Traditional Grocery Retailers Remains Strong in Ukraine
Positive Forecast Performance Expected
Market Background
Legislation
Table 32 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105            

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news Energy News Space

Induction Sealers Market 2021 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026 | Enercon Industries Corporation, Pillar, Splatt Engineering, APACKS, Kaps-All Packaging Systems, Liquid Packaging Solutions

reporthive

“Global Induction Sealers Industry: with growing significant CAGR during 2021-2026 Trending Induction Sealers Market 2021: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Chicago, United States ,The report entitled Global Induction Sealers Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 released by Report Hive Research comprises an assessment of the market which provides the real-time market scenario and […]
All news

The worldwide Pharmacovigilance Software statistical surveying report covers market engaging

Oahidur Islam Roman

The worldwide Pharmacovigilance Software statistical surveying report gives the detail examination of different components that utilized for the development of the market. These elements give smart and profound information on the stream and future heads of the market. Alongside this, these elements additionally help to give new market freedoms to the new players who are […]
All news

Global Online Travel Sales To Residents in Israel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

gutsy-wise

Online travel sales to residents increased by 12% in 2017. This fast growth was a part of a trend in recent years that is expected to continue over the forecast period. Online sales to residents increased for two main reasons. Firstly, the Open Skies Agreement encouraged many locals to travel abroad more often, which led […]