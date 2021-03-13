Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The wine culture and awareness of wine continued to develop in 2018. More sophisticated wine preferences among mass consumers were shaped by popular wine fairs and exhibitions, wine and gourmet festivals, and food and drink events. The growing wine culture and awareness thereof encouraged consumers to look for products that featured awards and certificates, while wine festivals are becoming fashionable among young adult Ukrainians and businesspeople. In 2018, the urban wine culture was particula…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803070-wine-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-malt-extracts-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Wine in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Growing Wine Culture Stimulates Total Volume Sales Growth

Changes in Non-grape Wine

Good Prospects for Prosecco

Competitive Landscape

Bayadera Holding Leads Wine

Shift To More Affordable Products Expected

Premiumisation in Wines

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Positive Growth Registered in 2018

Urban and Rural Dwellers Favour Different Alcoholic Drinks

Carlsberg Ukraine Leads Alcoholic Drinks

Traditional Grocery Retailers Remains Strong in Ukraine

Positive Forecast Performance Expected

Market Background

Legislation

Table 32 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105