Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Off-trade is the major channel through which wine is sold in Nigeria. Many consumers in the country make their purchases via grocery stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. The growing patronage of wine by consumers in Nigeria is a result of it being seen as an alternative to beer, and consumers especially adopt wine as a favoured drink at weddings, birthdays and other social events. Organisers of these social events mostly shop for wine at the closest off-trade outlet. With a fast-growing…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Wine in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Off-trade Remains the Biggest Channel for Wine

Average Unit Prices Are Set To Remain Stable

Economy Brands Drive Growth

Competitive Landscape

Ekulo Group of Cos Leads Wine in Volume Terms

Economy Brands Dominate

Foreign Brands Dominate

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Remains Dynamic As the Urban and Young Adult Population Grows

Weak Consumer Purchasing Power Hampers Value Growth, But Volumes Grow Well

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Competes Aggressively Against the Leading Companies

On-trade Trumps Off-trade, Performing Well Despite the Weak Economy

Good Growth Is Expected for Alcoholic Drinks Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Table 29 On-trade establishments 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Table 30 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 31 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 32 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018….continued

