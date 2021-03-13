Global Wine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The best performer in wine in Serbia in 2018 was non-grape wine. It benefited from two specific factors: a very low growth base and improving distribution. Port, other fortified wine and champagne all had even lower growth bases than non-grape wine in 2018, but they were unable to achieve such good results due to poorer distribution and/or visibly higher unit prices.
Euromonitor International’s Wine in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Wine in Serbia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Low Base and Improving Distribution Benefit Non-grape Wine
Average Unit Price Increases Visibly
Still Red Wine Loses Share
Competitive Landscape
Several New Products Launched by Domestic Player Rubin Ad
Products Imported From Macedonia Continue To Dominate Wine
No Visible Investments in Private Label Wine Lines
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Growth Continues at A Faster Pace in 2018
Illicit Trade in Spirits and Strong On-trade Performance the Major Trends in 2018
Market Remains Highly Concentrated, With Beer Producers Dominating
Strong Growth for Discounters, But Lead Still Held by Independent Small Grocers
Stronger Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (RSD)
Summary 2 Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (RSD)
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 13 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 14 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 15 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 16 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 17 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017….continued
