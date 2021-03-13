All news

Global Wipes i Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Personal wipes was a larger category than home care wipes and floor cleaning systems in Uruguay in 2019. Within personal wipes, baby wipes made up the largest volume (around 80%). This is because baby wipes are widely available in supermarkets, hypermarkets, small traditional stores, and pharmacies across the country. Baby wipes also offer affordability and adaptability and can be used for many different purposes as a cheaper alternative to other specialised wipes.

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Overall low penetration largely depends on success of baby wipes
Restrictions in growth defined by declining birth rates and multi-purpose marketing needed
Baby wipes players dominate, with stronger marketing needed to help boost category overall
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Imported products continue to dominate in underdeveloped category based on demographic drivers
Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed overall leader
No significant changes expected, with opportunities for all categories
MARKET INDICATORS

