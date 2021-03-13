Global Wipes i Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Personal wipes was a larger category than home care wipes and floor cleaning systems in Uruguay in 2019. Within personal wipes, baby wipes made up the largest volume (around 80%). This is because baby wipes are widely available in supermarkets, hypermarkets, small traditional stores, and pharmacies across the country. Baby wipes also offer affordability and adaptability and can be used for many different purposes as a cheaper alternative to other specialised wipes.

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Overall low penetration largely depends on success of baby wipes

Restrictions in growth defined by declining birth rates and multi-purpose marketing needed

Baby wipes players dominate, with stronger marketing needed to help boost category overall

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Imported products continue to dominate in underdeveloped category based on demographic drivers

Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed overall leader

No significant changes expected, with opportunities for all categories

MARKET INDICATORS

