Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Wipes posted modest current value growth in 2019, driven mostly by the performance of personal care wipes. Baby wipes, already having significant value sales in Germany, continued to see healthy value and volume growth in 2019. The convenience aspect has been the main driver for the growth of baby wipes. However, moist toilet wipes remained the biggest product in value and volume terms within wipes, with a long history of usage in Germany. Moist toilet wipes are a common sight in German water cl…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Wipes in Germany

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Personal wipes continues to drive the overall category performance

The opposing factors of convenience versus eco-friendliness concerns

Procter & Gamble the leading player but private label has the biggest share

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Balancing health and environmental impact but still with price concerns

Private label and branded manufacturers lead tissue and hygiene

Retail tissue and hygiene to see slow annual growth over the forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

….continued

