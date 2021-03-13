Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Although the market continues to present opportunities in categories such as moist toilet wipes, intimate wipes, facial cleansing wipes and general purpose wipes, baby wipes continued to account for most sales of wipes in Portugal. Consumers use such products in many different situations due to their convenience but also because they are cheaper than other types of wipes. Baby wipes brands are making efforts to segment the category, mainly by offering specific wipes for the face and hands, there…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Wipes in Portugal

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Baby wipes dominate sales in 2019 with low pricing, wide offer and new product development focused on natural ingredients

Consumers show appreciation for products which can make household chores quicker and easier

Procter & Gamble dominates thanks to broad portfolio of trusted products

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Strong economy leading to premiumisation in 2019

Competitive landscape a three-way battle between Renova, Procter & Gamble and private label

Economic downturn expected to hit sales, but essential nature of many products should ensure continued growth

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

….continued

