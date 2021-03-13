All news

Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In 2019, wipes saw even stronger current value growth than in the previous three years. Home care wipes and floor cleaning systems saw much stronger growth than personal wipes, although from a far lower base. Consumers’ daily lives are becoming increasingly busy, with long hours at work, increased time spent in traffic, and often many children to take care of, due to the high number of children per household compared with other countries. They therefore have less time to spend cleaning. In addit…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Wipes in Israel
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Strong increase from a low base for home care wipes and floor cleaning systems
Baby wipes continues to dominate, but other categories see rising popularity
Huggies and Fresh Ones lead, but are challenged by small players and private label
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising population contributes to growth, and a move to e-commerce is seen
Multinationals lead a fairly stable competitive environment
Growth set to continue despite factors hampering growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

