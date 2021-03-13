Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

With consumers leading increasingly busy lives there is an ever-growing demand for convenience, and this continued to support demand for wipes in 2019. Growth was mainly driven by products which make the process of cleaning the home quicker and easier, such as all purpose cleaning wipes, and moist toilet wipes. At the beginning of the review period moist toilet wipes was a relatively niche area, but the entry of Essity’s Lotus brand in 2017 acted as a springboard to more dynamic growth and by 20…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Wipes in France

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Lotus driving demand for moist toilet wipes

Personal wipes sees mixed performances with health and hygiene and sustainability of key concern

Procter & Gamble looks to rebuild Pampers’ image with more natural products

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Manufacturers see innovation as the key to success in 2019

Essity forges ahead with ongoing investment in new product development

France’s ageing population set to influence sales of tissue and hygiene

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

….continued

