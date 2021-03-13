Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cosmetic wipes continued to see good growth in 2019, in line with ongoing beauty and fashion trends in Asian countries and the strong K-beauty trend. The hype surrounding South Korean drama shows and music has encouraged many to adopt South Korean beauty regimes, with many keen to mimic their favourite Korean artists. This resulted in the growing popularity of cosmetic wipes in Singapore. Furthermore, many new manufacturers from Korea entered during the review period such as Innisfree and The Fa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264123-wipes-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trioxymethylene-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lens-grinding-and-polishing-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

New entrants from tissue, while K-beauty trend supports cosmetic wipes in 2019

Baby wipes benefit from awareness-boosting bundling with nappies/diapers/pants in 2019

Increasing competition encourages innovation in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019

Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery

COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105