Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Wipes recorded positive but unimpressive current value growth in 2019, mainly influenced by the increasing maturity of the largest category of personal wipes. The latter is dominated by baby wipes, which continued to experience declining volume sales linked to falling birth rates in the country. Another factor impacting baby wipes is that it has been strictly regulated since 1 June 2017, when the Ministry of Health and Welfare declared that all baby wipes used on children under the age of one sh…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264124-wipes-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laminator-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-world-savory-snacks-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Waning demand for baby wipes in 2019, while general purpose wipes supported by increasing awareness of personal hygiene

Wet wipes well suited to country’s climate and offer convenient cleaning solutions

Competitive landscape of wipes offers wide range of both domestic and multinational brands in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Demographic changes and premiumisation notable trends in 2019

Kimberly-Clark retains overall leadership in 2019, but domestic players offer strong competition due to affordable pricing

Higher value growth due to ongoing premiumisation efforts by players to add value to mature areas of the market

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105