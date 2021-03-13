Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The use of wipes has become more common amongst Estonians in 2019 seeing a positive outlook in all categories. Due to increased consumer awareness, innovative solutions within the category are gaining traction to facilitate the use of wipes in daily routines. The increasing competition is forcing companies to find new ways to stand out from competitors; therefore innovation plays a crucial role. Although wet sponge wipes are still the major choice for consumers in Estonia, disposable wet wipes a…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Usage of wipes in Estonia becomes more common as consumer awareness and innovation increases

Positive outlook for personal care wipes in Estonia in 2019

Baby wipes continue to lead with major players shaping the competitive landscape

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Increasing purchasing power and demographic structure shape tissue and hygiene sales in 2019

Finnish brand on a mission to shake up tissue and hygiene in 2019

COVID-19 is likely to alter consumer behaviour in the long term

MARKET INDICATORS

…continued

