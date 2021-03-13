Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Canada is witnessing a huge surge in the consumption of wipes for daily activities, as consumers enjoy increasing disposable incomes and their lifestyles increasingly focus on saving time. The number of dual-income families is increasing annually, with a rising number of women joining the workforce. Time-pressed Canadians do not want to spend time on cleaning and personal care, and are looking for simpler and easier options, leading them to choose wipes for their daily cleaning activities.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264409-wipes-in-canada
Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-dermatology-diagnostic-devices-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-beach-hotels-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020-2021-03-07
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Despite their high sales, floor cleaning systems and baby wipes continue to perform well
Smaller categories see the best growth from a lower base
Procter & Gamble dominates, but other players have strength in smaller categories
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Retail adult incontinence performs well, and e-commerce rises from a low base
Multinationals lead, but private label maintains its strength with innovation and quality
Stronger growth thanks to immigration and in the wake of COVID-19
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/