Global Wipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Over the review period, wipes recorded strong growth, mainly due to increased demand for task-specific brands. While poor economic conditions resulted in consumers moving to alternatives such as water, napkins and handkerchiefs, wipes continued to increase in growth in 2019. As incomes rose, demand for more value-added, task-specific products grew. Concerns about hygiene are also stimulated the need for wipes, as napkins and handkerchiefs are less hygienic if not washed regularly. In 2019, wipes…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Baby wipes and cosmetic wipes drive growth in 2019, as demand increases for value-added, task-specific wipes

Modern retailers boost growth for wipes in 2019, as consumers increasingly visit these locations

Angel and Dr Browns lead the landscape in 2019, benefiting from wide distribution networks, and a solid quality-price-ratio that appeals to consumers

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Growth in 2019 is driven by increasing urbanisation, growing awareness of hygiene products and a competitive product landscape

The competitive environment remains fierce in 2019, as Hayat Kimya Nigeria and Procter & Gamble Nigeria battle for value share

Retail tissue and hygiene records little impact from COVID-19, however away-from-home tissue and hygiene will experience a gradual recovery over the forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

