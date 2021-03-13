Global Womenswear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Despite seeing slight economic improvements in 2019, South Africa continues to face economic problems, with low incomes and high unemployment. This continues to negatively impact womenswear, which registered a decline in retail volume terms in 2019. With tighter budgets consumers have become more price conscious. Therefore, to stimulate sales retailers have been forced to use regular price promotions to attract sales, with these especially common at the end of each month. Discounted womenswear p…

Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel by Men’s vs Women’s.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Womenswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Womenswear in South Africa

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Retailers forced to offer frequent price promotions against gloomy economic backdrop

Demand for affordability and debt problems boost economy outlets

Celebrity fashion trends continue to drive sales, especially among young consumers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leader Truworths struggles while Pepkor gains share thanks to affordable fashion options

Edcon’s financial struggles could impact forecast period share

Global fast fashion brands pile pressure on home-grown players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Economic constraints hinder sales as many struggle to access credit

Price promotions put pressure on margins

Local leaders under fire, facing competition from fast fashion and low-priced imports

E-commerce grows from low base but store presence remains important

Slightly stronger growth ahead but price-sensitivity will persist

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

