Government and Membership Organizations in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Public revenue and the turnover of membership organisations grew slightly faster in 2019 than in the previous year. This can be partially attributed to the government’s reduced spending on social services and increased taxation on fuel and tobacco. Forecasts for public revenue and the turnover of membership organisations indicate steady growth over the 2019-2024 period. The expected increase is partly related to a tax collection reform and the continuation of reduced public spending. However, gr..

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Government and Membership Organizations market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Public Administration, Defence and Social Security, Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Government and Membership Organizations market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Government and Membership Organizations in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
The government’s revenues grow, but public debt is set to reach new highs due to COVID-19-related spending
Budget deficit and public debt continue to increase rapidly
Uncertainty over the pension reform and public spending lingers
Competitive Landscape
Government supports domestic companies as they come out of the economic shutdown
Government investment in innovation is set to diversify France’s economy
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Public Administration, Defence And Social Security Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

