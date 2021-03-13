Gum in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Demand for gum is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers continue to economise their purchases and prioritise essential goods in 2020. Generally, gum is used out-of-home and as a snack whilst travelling, which is much reduced, or to combat bad breath, which is less of a priority for this period of reduced social interaction and wearing of face masks. Moreover, gum saw reduced demand over the entire review period and saw a steady decline in retail volume sales. This can be partly attribut…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727594-gum-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/major-reverse-osmosis-system-components-for-water-treatment-the-global-market-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-wristband-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Gum in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers prioritise essential foodstuffs due to economic turmoil and the pandemic in 2020

Other grocery retailers remains the leading distribution channel but many kiosks are struggling due to the economic crisis and rising prices

Mondelez and Arcor together dominate gum, New player L’Heritier further gains share in bubble gum

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further struggles predicted for gum over the forecast period

Small companies may fare better over the forecast period due to lower prices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105