Gum in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Gum will be hardly impacted by the pandemic in current value terms in 2020 overall. Prior to the pandemic, gum remained a stagnant category in current value sales, which will continue despite COVID-19. The lockdown that commenced in Q2, has not had an effect on retail value sales, as key distribution channels were permitted to remain open. In terms of distribution, independent small grocers will continue to account for the largest share of value sales of gum in 2020.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Current value sales stagnate in 2020, regardless of the pandemic

William Wrigley Jr dominates in 2020 due to strong marketing, while AD Makpromet is sole domestic player

Mint flavoured gum trend largely unaffected by the pandemic in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum expects to see an immediate return to growth post pandemic

Pre pandemic bubble gum trends to continue over the forecast period

Sugar-free gum expected to perform negatively over the forecast period due to raising health awareness

