Gum in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Gum in Portugal is expected to remain generally an impulse purchase in 2020, mainly bought at cashier areas. Manufacturers typically fight for space at cash desks within modern grocery retailers, to benefit from impulsive on-the-spot purchases. However, due to COVID-19 and the respective lockdown, gum will likely suffer from a significant negative impact both in current value and retail volume terms in 2020. On one hand, most impulse channels will remain closed due to government restrictions, ul…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952366-gum-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-aircraft-windshield-and-window-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23-6175940

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-process-automation-ipa-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The impact of COVID-19 expected to dampen retail volume sales in 2020, with gum an impulse purchase

Mondelez regains some value shares in 2020, but smaller dynamic players still pose a challenge

Gorila brand struggles with a decline in current value sales in 2020 as it is forced to cut costs due to insolvency

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for gum is likely to stagnate over the forecast period due to lack of innovation

More health-conscious and sustainable launches expected over the forecast period

Gum will likely remain dominated by leading players with private label players expected to hold low market shares over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105