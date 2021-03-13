All news

Healthcare and Social Services in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Public spending has been the major driving force for the healthcare and social services industry in Germany. Private health insurance amounts to less than 10% of total funding for healthcare, and the industry is mainly dependent on statutory insurance payments. In addition, according to the latest official data, Germany has among the highest healthcare expenditure in Europe, amounting to around EUR407 billion in 2019, up by 4% compared to the previous year. Moreover, in addition to growing publi…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Healthcare and Social Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services, Social Work Services, Veterinary Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Healthcare and Social Services market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Healthcare and Social Services in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Legislation and financing options have been adjusted to support the healthcare system through COVID-19
Ageing population to continue boosting demand for social services
Growing number of chronic diseases to adding pressure to healthcare spending
Competitive Landscape
Medical service providers set to see growing digitalisation
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Hospitals, Medical And Dental Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Social Work Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Veterinary Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 9 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 10 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade

…continued

All news

