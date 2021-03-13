Healthcare and Social Services in the USA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

PPI

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Healthcare and Social Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6034870-healthcare-and-social-services-in-the-usa

Product coverage: Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services, Social Work Services, Veterinary Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Healthcare and Social Services market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pentafluoroethane-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-16

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pizza-box-market-size-study-by-box-type-whole-pizza-boxes-and-pizza-slice-boxes-by-material-corrugated-paperboard-and-clay-coated-cardboard-by-print-printed-boxes-and-non-printed-boxes-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of content

Healthcare and Social Services in the USA

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Healthcare and social services are set to suffer short-term revenue losses due to the pandemic

Technological advancements in healthcare are expected to reduce the costs of services

Uncertainty remains over the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Competitive Landscape

M&A activity in healthcare services remains vigorous

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Hospitals, Medical And Dental Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Social Work Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Veterinary Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 9 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 10 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 12 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 15 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 16 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 17 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 18 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

CHART 19 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 20 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 21 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019

CHART 22 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size 2014-2019, % of Total Companies

CHART 23 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover

CHART 24 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 25 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 26 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 27 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 28 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 29 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 30 Number of Companies Placing Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 31 Revenue from E-Commerce, 2014-2019, LCU million

Industry Context

CHART 32 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

CHART 33 Industry vs GDP Performance 2004-2024, % y-o-y Growth

CHART 34 Healthcare and social services vs Other Industries 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 35 Industry Turnover by Region 2019, USD million

CHART 36 Healthcare and Social Services in North America 2004-2024, USD million

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)