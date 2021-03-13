All news

Hi-tech Goods in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Hi-tech Goods in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, Germany’s hi-tech goods turnover growth decelerated slightly, due to limited demand, as the consumer products segments continued to be dominated by imported products. However, the industry was supported by electronic parts production supplying both the domestic and global electronics and automotive industries. Electrical equipment, particularly, showed strong results in 2019, thanks to ongoing renewable power infrastructure projects and the persistent power efficiency trend notable thro…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697462-hi-tech-goods-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Hi-tech Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrical-medical-bathtub-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Accumulators, Primary Cells and Primary Batteries, Appliances for Measuring, Navigating and Testing, Computers and Office Machinery, Domestic Appliances, Electric Lamps and Lighting Equipment, Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers, Electrical Equipment for Engines and Vehicles, Electricity Distribution and Control Apparatus, Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes, Industrial Process Control Equipment, Insulated Wire and Cable, Mobile Phones, Radio Transmitters and Television Cameras, Optical Instruments and Photographic Equipment, Television and Radio Receivers, Sound and Video Recording Devices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hi-tech Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-bromate-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hi-tech Goods in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Electronic parts production to form the basis for future growth, but short-term forecasts are dim
Participation in the electric cars supply chain will offer strong incentives for investment
Consumer products makers have little area for manoeuvre, but innovations are perceived positively
Competitive Landscape
Competition with Central/Eastern European peers remains strong
Industry leaders seek competitive edge on technology side
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Electricity Distribution And Control Apparatus Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Appliances For Measuring, Navigating And Testing Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Electrical Equipment For Engines And Vehicles Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Electronic Components, Valves And Tubes Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Electric Motors, Generators And Transformers Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Tin Market- Industry Insights, Trends, Outlooks, and Opportunity Analysis Between 2020 and 2026

alex

Global Tin Market Research Report Analysis is a comprehensive survey focused on global market trends and growth opportunities. The report gives an outline and detailed Tin segmentation by type, application, and study area. The Tin market is expected to show a high growth trend during the forecast period. This report analyzes development statistics, key market […]
All news

Global Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide Market Analyzed With Trends And Opportunities By 2025

anita_adroit

“The Global Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide Market research report is specially offered for the regional and local markets. The report also contains comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, growth trends, and key regions expansion status is precisely studied. Likewise, development policies and plans are broadly analyzed in this research study. Price structures and manufacturing procedures are also […]
All news News

Meat Flavour Market Demand, Growth and Opportunity 2021| Kerry Group, Firmenich, T.Hasegawa Inc, MANE, Basic Food Flavors, Inc, QINGDAO HODIAS, and more

[email protected]

The latest report on the Global Meat Flavour Market provides an overall view of the market growth in the past as well as the predicted growth in the years to come. It also provides approximate values of the CAGR the market is expected to grow at. With its detailed descriptions of market segmentations and dynamics, […]