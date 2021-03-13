Hi-tech Goods in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Growth in hi-tech goods turnover in Italy remained positive in 2019, but decelerated strongly compared to the previous year’s results. The industry was negatively affected by a significant slump in business-to-business demand, driven by lower purchases by key buying industries like automakers and domestic appliance manufacturers. Confidence among industrial buyers fell due to slow economic progress, political uncertainty post-Brexit and trade disputes between the two largest global economies – t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797618-hi-tech-goods-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Hi-tech Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Accumulators, Primary Cells and Primary Batteries, Appliances for Measuring, Navigating and Testing, Computers and Office Machinery, Domestic Appliances, Electric Lamps and Lighting Equipment, Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers, Electrical Equipment for Engines and Vehicles, Electricity Distribution and Control Apparatus, Electronic Components, Valves and Tubes, Industrial Process Control Equipment, Insulated Wire and Cable, Mobile Phones, Radio Transmitters and Television Cameras, Optical Instruments and Photographic Equipment, Television and Radio Receivers, Sound and Video Recording Devices.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/agricultural-biotechnology-emerging-technologies-and-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hi-tech Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-printed-image-sensors-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hi-tech Goods in Italy

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Weak economic progress harms 2019 results, with the industry facing even more challenges in the future

Poor performance of automotive industry will hurt hi-tech goods production the most

Innovations can trigger speeder recovery; renewables have considerable potential

Competitive Landscape

Company number falls as economic problems persist

Industry leaders continue to perform strongly

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Electrical Equipment For Engines And Vehicles Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Electricity Distribution And Control Apparatus Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Domestic Appliances Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105