Hotels and Restaurants in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The hotels and restaurants industry is set to experience turbulence in 2020, as the national lockdown imposed in March 2020 as a result of COVID-19 closed down international tourism routes and suspended business activity in restaurants, cafés and bars. Known as one of the most attractive holiday destinations globally, the French economy relies heavily on the tourism sector to bring revenues and sustain employment levels. At the beginning of June, lockdown conditions began easing with the reopeni.
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Hotels and Restaurants market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hotels and Camping Sites, Restaurants and Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hotels and Restaurants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Hotels and Restaurants in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Government directs EUR18 billion to support industry in 2020
Tourism sector to depend mostly on French travellers in 2020
Spending on the industry’s services to slow down, due to falling consumer confidence
Competitive Landscape
Upcoming sports events pushed investment in the industry in 2019
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Restaurants And Bars Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Hotels And Camping Sites Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 11 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 12 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 13 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 14 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
Market Structure
CHART 15 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 16 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market
CHART 17 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million
Buyers
…continued
