Hotels and Restaurants in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, restaurants, bars and other catering service providers benefited from the expanding away-from-home dining and drinking market in Germany. Stable economic growth, declining unemployment and improving restaurant experiences were among the major factors contributing to growth in the restaurants and bars category. Expanding sales via food delivery services further supported the industry’s growth during the year, as rising numbers of young single- and two-person households sought to avoid co…
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Hotels and Restaurants market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hotels and Camping Sites, Restaurants and Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Hotels and Restaurants in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
COVID-19 to drag down restaurant revenues as consumers remain cautious of dining out
German hospitality sector to fully recover by 2021 thanks to expectations of a recovery in domestic tourism
Sizable governmental aid package to facilitate recovery
Competitive Landscape
The industry registered increasing investment in 2019
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Restaurants And Bars Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Hotels And Camping Sites Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade
…continued
