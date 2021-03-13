Hotels and Restaurants in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The restaurants and hotels industry is set to register a decline in revenue during 2020, following the COVID-19-induced turbulence. The pandemic started to spread across the country in early 2020, and a national quarantine was implemented in March, suspending the activities of the horeca (hotels, restaurants and catering) sector. As one of the top holiday destinations globally, Italy has a significant economic dependence on hospitality and foodservice, and the lockdown was a substantial blow to..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797627-hotels-and-restaurants-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Hotels and Restaurants market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hotels and Camping Sites, Restaurants and Bars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-safety-testing-and-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hotels and Restaurants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-colostomy-products-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hotels and Restaurants in Italy

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Government launches EUR55 billion aid package to stimulate spending on tourism

Strong blow to tourism at the beginning of 2020

Restaurants and bars to struggle in 2020

Competitive Landscape

After sizable investment in 2019, hotels are likely to reduce their spending

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Restaurants And Bars Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Hotels And Camping Sites Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105