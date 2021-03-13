Household Goods in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Household goods production value in France stagnated in 2019. The overall macroeconomic situation slightly deteriorated over the year, following an overall drop in business and consumer confidence. The furniture segment showed extremely poor results in 2019, driven by a lack of interest in new purchases, while in the B2B segment, poor demand from local automakers was the main negative factor. Only jewellery manufacturers had a relatively good year in 2019. French luxury items saw significant dem…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697465-household-goods-in-france
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Household Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-to-the-home-market-size-study-type-less-than-50-mbps-50-to-100-mbps-100-mbps-to-1-gbps-and-1-gbps-to-10-gbps-application-internet-tv-voip-vpn-on-broadband-virtual-private-lan-service-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Furniture, Imitation Jewellery, Brushes and Other Personal Items, Jewellery and Related Articles, Musical Instruments, Sports Goods, Toys and Games, Watches and Clocks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Household Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-micro-electronic-acoustic-device-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Household Goods in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Production value is static in 2019, and further growth seems challenging
Weak furniture market to hamper furnishings production in France
Automotive industry’s struggles weaken car seating manufacturing
Competitive Landscape
Competitive environment becomes challenging
Rivalry with lower cost countries set to increase
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Furniture Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Imitation Jewellery, Brushes And Other Personal Items Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Jewellery And Related Articles Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Sports Goods Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Watches And Clocks Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/