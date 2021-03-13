Household Goods in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Household goods production value in France stagnated in 2019. The overall macroeconomic situation slightly deteriorated over the year, following an overall drop in business and consumer confidence. The furniture segment showed extremely poor results in 2019, driven by a lack of interest in new purchases, while in the B2B segment, poor demand from local automakers was the main negative factor. Only jewellery manufacturers had a relatively good year in 2019. French luxury items saw significant dem…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697465-household-goods-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Household Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-to-the-home-market-size-study-type-less-than-50-mbps-50-to-100-mbps-100-mbps-to-1-gbps-and-1-gbps-to-10-gbps-application-internet-tv-voip-vpn-on-broadband-virtual-private-lan-service-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Furniture, Imitation Jewellery, Brushes and Other Personal Items, Jewellery and Related Articles, Musical Instruments, Sports Goods, Toys and Games, Watches and Clocks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Household Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-micro-electronic-acoustic-device-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Household Goods in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Production value is static in 2019, and further growth seems challenging

Weak furniture market to hamper furnishings production in France

Automotive industry’s struggles weaken car seating manufacturing

Competitive Landscape

Competitive environment becomes challenging

Rivalry with lower cost countries set to increase

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Furniture Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Imitation Jewellery, Brushes And Other Personal Items Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Jewellery And Related Articles Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Sports Goods Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Watches And Clocks Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105