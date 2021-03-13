Household Goods in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, growth in household goods production in Germany decelerated slightly compared to the previous year’s performance. The slowing in the industry’s growth pace was a result of reduced demand for furniture by German real estate purchasers, as well as a worsening situation among toys and games manufacturers, which saw a slowdown after two consecutive years of strong growth. The category continues to lose out to digital alternatives, although the popularity of educational toys in Germany has r…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697466-household-goods-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Household Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Furniture, Imitation Jewellery, Brushes and Other Personal Items, Jewellery and Related Articles, Musical Instruments, Sports Goods, Toys and Games, Watches and Clocks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-suspension-bushes-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Household Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-antidegradants-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Household Goods in Germany

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Well-diversified activities will keep turnover growth positive, but a slowdown is imminent

Real estate market to be cooled by COVID-19, but the extent of the impact remains unknown

Automotive products set to struggle in the medium term, but boom in electric vehicles will support the segment in the longer term

Competitive Landscape

New investment likely to be postponed, but opportunities are visible

Competition from lower cost Central and Eastern European countries intensifies

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Furniture Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105