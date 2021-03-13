All news

Household Goods in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Household Goods in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Household goods production in Italy grew in 2019, although the pace decelerated notably compared with 2018. A weakening of the Italian economy was one of the main factors in the slowing growth pace. Italian consumers were worried about the economic future of the country, which reduced both consumer and business confidence levels in 2019. This limited private consumption growth and negatively affected business-to-business supply among key buyers like the automotive and real estate sectors.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797632-household-goods-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Household Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Furniture, Imitation Jewellery, Brushes and Other Personal Items, Jewellery and Related Articles, Musical Instruments, Sports Goods, Toys and Games, Watches and Clocks.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-rendering-and-visualization-software-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Household Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-zirconium-tanning-agent-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Household Goods in Italy
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Poor economic conditions will suppress household goods manufacturing
Automotive seating makers have another weak year, but opportunities are seen in the electric segment
Changing consumer preferences post-COVID-19 will have an impact on demand for household goods
Competitive Landscape
Large companies’ dominance set to grow for the foreseeable future
Leading companies embrace industry 4.0 ideas to improve competitiveness
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Furniture Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Jewellery And Related Articles Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Imitation Jewellery, Brushes And Other Personal Items Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Sports Goods Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Toys And Games Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Construction First Aid Kits Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Construction First Aid Kits Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Construction First Aid Kits market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical […]
All news News

Plant-based Protein Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2029

ajinkya

Global Plant-based Protein Market: Overview Plant protein refers to a significant source of protein that comes from plants. This source of protein can be peas, certain grains, seeds, nuts, seitan, tempeh, soya, tofu, and pulses. Of these, pulses come from a large group of plants, including split peas, lentils, chickpeas, and beans. Beans comprise adzuki, […]
All news

Global Backwash Filters Market To Record Highest Growth Through 2027 To Witness Rise In Revenues During The Forecast Period

alex

The Global Backwash Filters Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Backwash Filters industry based on market size, Backwash Filters growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast market data, SWOT analysis, Backwash Filters restraints, and feasibility studies are important […]