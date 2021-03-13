All news

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic was in March and April 2020 and had a considerable impact on ice cream demand with impulse ice cream buys decreasing over the lockdown period as the main channel, kiosks (other grocery retailers), were mostly closed during this period. March sales are generally much higher than February sales according to industry sources but in 2020, March sales registered a strong decrease due to the lockdown and continued in April 2020. In addition, many consumers are shifti..

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic uncertainty and lockdown due to the pandemic results in decreased demand for impulse ice cream in 2020
Ice cream and frozen desserts benefits from warmer weather and the health and wellness trend in 2020
Häagen-Dazs returns to Argentina and Froneri launches a cheap new brand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ice cream and frozen desserts likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products
Froneri to focus on older consumers in the forecast period
