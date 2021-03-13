Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Previously enjoying steady growth over the review period, ice cream and frozen desserts will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. As travel was restricted in Q2 due to lockdown, North Macedonia saw a decline in tourism. Sales of ice cream and frozen desserts, particularly impulse ice cream, are largely dependent on tourism. With travel restrictions likely to continue into the second half of the year, ice cream and desserts will see current value growth rates impaired in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Impulse ice cream sees sales hit by drop in tourism in 2020

Leading players, Nestlé Adriatik Makedonija and Unilever Group, continue to lose value shares due to competitive pressure from domestic players

Distribution value sales shift due to lockdown restrictions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream and frozen desserts is predicted to make an immediate recovery over the forecast period due to as lockdown eases

Premium ice cream and frozen dessert trends likely to be negatively impacted by the pandemic as consumers face financial hardship

The pandemic will likely inspire innovation over the forecast period to attract more consumers

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

