Information and Communications in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The information and communications industry’s growth accelerated slightly in 2019. This acceleration was mainly driven by an improving performance by the IT category, suggesting that the ICT industry was somewhat immune to the weak performance of the country’s economy. Digitisation processes continued, thanks to businesses investing in digital solutions, automation and various IT systems capable of improving efficiency both through internal funding and EU financial support. In addition, the Ital…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Information and Communications market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Computer and Related Services, Filmaking, Radio and TV, Publishing and Printing, Telecommunications.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Information and Communications market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Information and Communications in Italy
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
IT set to drive turnover, thanks to intensifying digitisation
Telecommunications revenues slumps further into crisis
Digitisation poses a major threat to traditional printing services
Competitive Landscape
Crisis not likely to have a long-lasting effect on competition
Competition in the top segment will remain tough amid a continuing price war
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Computer And Related Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Telecommunications Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Radio And Tv Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Printing Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Filmmaking Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

