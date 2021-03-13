Machinery in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

French machinery manufacturers enjoyed stable revenue growth in 2019. Demand for machinery was driven by increasing domestic and foreign purchases for capital purposes. According to Business France, foreign direct investment (FDI) grew by 11% in 2019, and included a record of 1,468 new projects, creating around 40,000 jobs. Machinery and mechanical equipment accounted for the major part of foreign investment in terms of projects – 95 in total. Some of the most notable foreign investment projects…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697469-machinery-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-vehicle-motor-market-size-study-by-type-alternative-current-motor-and-direct-current-motor-by-vehicle-type-two-wheeler-commercial-vehicle-and-passenger-vehicle-by-power-rating-low-mid-and-high-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: General Purpose Machinery, Special Purpose Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Machinery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-power-products-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Machinery in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Capital-related purchases to grow only moderately due to the prolonged recovery period

Slowing automotive industry puts pressure on machinery manufacturers

Keeping exports on the rise set to be among the key priorities for the industry

Competitive Landscape

Machinery producers increase capacity, but future plans likely to be postponed

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Steam Generators Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Industrial Air-Conditioning, Packaging And Other General Purpose Machinery Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105