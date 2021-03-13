All news

Machinery in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Machinery in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

French machinery manufacturers enjoyed stable revenue growth in 2019. Demand for machinery was driven by increasing domestic and foreign purchases for capital purposes. According to Business France, foreign direct investment (FDI) grew by 11% in 2019, and included a record of 1,468 new projects, creating around 40,000 jobs. Machinery and mechanical equipment accounted for the major part of foreign investment in terms of projects – 95 in total. Some of the most notable foreign investment projects…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697469-machinery-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-vehicle-motor-market-size-study-by-type-alternative-current-motor-and-direct-current-motor-by-vehicle-type-two-wheeler-commercial-vehicle-and-passenger-vehicle-by-power-rating-low-mid-and-high-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: General Purpose Machinery, Special Purpose Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Machinery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-power-products-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Machinery in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Capital-related purchases to grow only moderately due to the prolonged recovery period
Slowing automotive industry puts pressure on machinery manufacturers
Keeping exports on the rise set to be among the key priorities for the industry
Competitive Landscape
Machinery producers increase capacity, but future plans likely to be postponed
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Steam Generators Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Industrial Air-Conditioning, Packaging And Other General Purpose Machinery Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Water Hardness Removal System Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Culligan, Eureka Forbes, Kinetico, Ecowater (Marmon), A. O. Smith

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Water Hardness Removal System Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the […]
All news

COVID-19 Impact on Foaming Epoxy Systems Market Competitive Assessment 2021, Comparison, Geographic Analysis, Company Profiles, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

anita

” The study provides precise statistics on the costs, sales, market share, and performance of service providers. In addition, the Global Foaming Epoxy Systems study focuses mainly on current technologies, potential opportunities, growth, as well as latent traps. The Foaming Epoxy Systems business study includes a complete overview of the present situation and the prospects […]
All news News

Jalapeno Cheese Sauce Market Overview by Technological Growth and Scope 2020 to 2026 (Gehl Foods, Land O’Lakes, Ricos, Kraft Foods, More)

kumar

The Global Jalapeno Cheese Sauce Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Jalapeno Cheese Sauce market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of […]