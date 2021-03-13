Metal Products in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Following the imposition of steel tariffs in 2018 by the US, 2019 saw a rise in metal exports to the US, as well as to other EU countries. While there was slower growth in the automotive industry in Germany, construction and infrastructure provided a stimulus for French demand across the EU. According to the European steel stockholding companies’ association Eurometal, French exports of long and flat steel products to EU states rose by 14% year-on-year over January-August 2019, reaching 137,000…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Metal Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697471-metal-products-in-france

Product coverage: Basic Iron and Steel, Basic Precious and Non-ferrous Metals, Casting of Metals, Coating of Metals and Mechanical Engineering, Forming of Metal and Powder Metallurgy, Metal Packaging, Wire and Other Fabricated Metal Products, Mining of Metal Ores, Structural Metal Products, Tanks, Reservoirs, Boilers and Radiators.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-markets-for-telemedicine-technologies-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Metal Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-swine-pig-feed-professional-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04-11175514

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Metal Products in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Major infrastructure spending influx across the EU to stimulate metal exports

Boom in French infrastructure spending after COVID-19 outbreak to stimulate metal demand

Struggling automotive and aircraft sectors to hinder recovery in metal demand

Competitive Landscape

Import competition and diminishing demand forces production cuts at ArcelorMittal facilities across Europe

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Coating Of Metals And Mechanical Engineering Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Basic Iron And Steel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Structural Metal Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Metal Packaging, Wire And Other Fabricated Metal Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Forming Of Metal And Powder Metallurgy Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105