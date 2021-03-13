Metal Products in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Metal Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Coating of Metals and Mechanical Engineering, Forming of Metal and Powder Metallurgy, Metal Packaging, Wire and Other Fabricated Metal Products, Mining of Metal Ores, Structural Metal Products, Tanks, Reservoirs, Boilers and Radiators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Metal Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Metal Products in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Metal exports to continue deteriorating as trade uncertainties continue
Automotive production to continue shrinking, dragging demand for metal products
Construction expansion to slow down, but will remain key demand driver
Competitive Landscape
COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing measures results in reduction of output and even shut down of smaller steel mills
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Basic Iron And Steel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Basic Precious And Non-Ferrous Metals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Coating Of Metals And Mechanical Engineering Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Structural Metal Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Forming Of Metal And Powder Metallurgy Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
…continued
