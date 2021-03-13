Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

The ‘Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market, have also been charted out in the report.

overview of the market dynamics of the global NPWT market, which includes XMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulations and government initiatives, which are influencing growth of the global NPWT market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in this report after analysis of individual regions, to better equip readers with meaningful insights on the ongoing developments in the market.

The primary factors fuelling demand for NPWT are growing incidence of acute and chronic wounds, burn cases and major surgeries. Other major factor driving demand for NPWT is rising prevalence of chronic diseases directly related to the onset of chronic wounds such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular diseases. Besides, growing confidence of clinicians and physicians regarding NPWT, rising patient awareness regarding cost-effective NPWT devices such as portable and stand-alone devices and availability of low-cost NPWT options in developing countries are among the other factors expected to further fuel overall growth of the market over the forecast period. However, a primary factor hampering growth of the NPWT market is lack of skilled clinicians and complications associated with NPWT devices.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into stand-alone NPWT devices, portable NPWT devices, single use disposable NPWT devices and NPWT accessories (Canisters). A detailed analysis of each segment has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The report has been segmented based on end-users. Meanwhile, foray of new hospitals is expected to lead to increasing demand for NPWT devices. This trend is expected to be particularly prominent in countries where access of people to healthcare services is on the rise. These include countries in APAC and Latin American countries.

The next section of the report highlights NPWT adoption by region, and provides market outlook for 2016–2026. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the NPWT market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections— by product type, end user and region — evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects in the global NPWT market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2014 as the base year, 2015 as the estimated year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2026.

To ascertain NPWT market size, we have also considered revenue generated by device manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the global NPWT market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global NPWT market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the NPWT market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

The NPWT segments, by products, end user and region, are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the NPWT market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the NPWT market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of NPWT globally, Market Insights developed the NPWT ‘Market Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify the real market opportunities.

Key categories of providers covered in the report are NPWT manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the NPWT value chain and the potential players with respect to the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the NPWT marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the NPWT market. Key market competitors covered in the report include Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medela, Mölnlycke Health Care and Coloplast Corp.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Standalone NPWT Devices Single use Disposable NPWT Devices Portable NPWT Devices NPWT Accessories (Canister)



By End-User Hospital Clinics Home Care Settings



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC Southern Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Medela

Mölnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp.

, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

