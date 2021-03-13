Non-metallic Mineral Products in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, the French housing sector remained nearly flat, but cement demand continued to increase. The downturn in new housing projects was largely offset by rising demand for renovation, non-residential buildings and public works. Moreover, the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2019 indicate that cement manufacturers benefited from price momentum in 2019, with Vicat recording 4% sales value growth in France, while HeidelbergCement recorded a slight decline in cement volumes sold in the country…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697473-non-metallic-mineral-products-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-safety-testing-and-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products, Glass and Glass Products, Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-green-polyols-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Non-metallic Mineral Products in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Cooling down in housing construction to hamper growth in cement demand

Infrastructure spending and public works are expected to offset housing downturn

French cement exports to maintain stable growth over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Cement, Stone And Ceramic Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Glass And Glass Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Quarrying Of Stone, Sand And Clay Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 9 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 10 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105