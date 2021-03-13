Oral Care in Kenya Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Increasingly, oral care is moving away from products that ensure oral hygiene to those that address specific needs, such as tooth sensitivity, tooth whitening and the strengthening of tooth enamel. Despite the fact that these products retail at a slightly higher price than ordinary toothpaste, for example, consumers are willing to incur the extra cost. Brands that produce mouthwashes are looking to create a liquid that can serve all purposes. Although still in development, consumers would be wil…
Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Rising consumer sophistication fuels demand for new innovative ranges
Products made from natural ingredients continue to grow in popularity
Local players continue to struggle to compete with multinationals
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within oral care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Continued growth and dominance of mass products
Global players experiencing growing competition from local manufacturers
Positive outlook and continued steady growth expected over forecast period
MARKET DATA
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
…continued
